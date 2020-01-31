3 Schools Reportedly In The Mix For No. 1 RB Recruit Zach Evans

Zach Evans, the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2020 class, has had an interesting recruitment – to say the least.

The five-star running back reportedly signed his National Letter of Intent with Georgia earlier in the recruiting cycle. He told reporters at the Under Armour All-American Game that he signed with someone during the Early Signing Period, which recruiting experts guessed was Georgia.

However, following an unknown incident, the Bulldogs reportedly backed out of the letter of intent.

The star running back offered an apology to his “college coaches” but did not specify which coaching staff he was apologizing to.

On Friday, recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports gave the latest on Evans’ recruitment. It appears three teams are in the mix: Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

“The recruitment of Houston (Texas) North Shore five-star running back Zachary Evans has seen Ole Miss and Tennessee pushing down the stretch. Texas A&M has been considered hot and cold in this recruitment. Maybe they get hot again. Contact is still there and a source thinks they could still land him.”

Wiltfong also suggested USC had a chance, but is focused on landing a different running back.

Stay tuned for the latest on Evans.