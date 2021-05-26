4 College Football Teams Projected To Win At Least 11 Games

Unfortunately for college football fans, they still have to wait a few more months until the start of the 2021 season. The good news, however, is that projections for the top teams’ win totals have been released by DraftKings.

As of this week, there are four teams in the country projected to win at least 11 games. Those four teams are Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Alabama and Clemson currently have the highest projected win totals, as DraftKings has them at 11.5 wins each. Ohio State and Oklahoma, meanwhile, are sitting at 11 projected wins.

There are a few more teams projected to win double-digit games this fall, such as Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina.

Here are additional projected win totals from DraftKings:

Notable CFB win totals @DKSportsbook: Alabama 11.5

Clemson 11.5

Ohio State 11

Oklahoma 11

Georgia 10.5

Cincinnati 10

Coastal Carolina 10

UNC 10

Wisconsin 9.5

Florida 9

Notre Dame 9

Oregon 9

USC 9

Michigan 8

Texas 8

Auburn 7

Boston College 7

Bowling Green 1.5

UNLV 1.5

Kansas 1 — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) May 25, 2021

It makes sense that Alabama and Clemson are at the top of this list. They’ve managed to replace their NFL-caliber quarterbacks with five-star recruits in Bryce Young and D.J. Uiagalelei, respectively.

Oklahoma and Ohio State also deserve high win totals due to the abundance of talent on their rosters. The Sooners might just have the next Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback in Spencer Rattler, whereas the Buckeyes have an elite duo at wide receiver in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

It should be another dominant year for Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State, regardless if that’s what fans want to see or not.