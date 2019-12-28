The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

A general view of the Fiesta Bowl field for a game between Ohio State and Clemson.GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: An American flag is held on the field during the national anthem to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is set to take place today, but LSU-Oklahoma and Ohio State-Clemson aren’t the only bowl games on the schedule. We have four major bowl games to watch this afternoon and this evening.

Here’s the full schedule for today’s games.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis

Kickoff time: 12 p.m. E.T.

TV: ESPN

Penn State head coach James Franklin on the sideline during a game.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Camping World Bowl: No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Kickoff time: 12 p.m. E.T.

TV: ABC

A closeup of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wearing a visor.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at home against Arkansas.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Justin Fields drops back for a pass against Michigan.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Noon E.T. can’t get here soon enough. Let’s have a fun one today.


