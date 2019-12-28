The College Football Playoff is set to take place today, but LSU-Oklahoma and Ohio State-Clemson aren’t the only bowl games on the schedule. We have four major bowl games to watch this afternoon and this evening.

Here’s the full schedule for today’s games.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Memphis

Kickoff time: 12 p.m. E.T.

TV: ESPN

Camping World Bowl: No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Kickoff time: 12 p.m. E.T.

TV: ABC

College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

***

Noon E.T. can’t get here soon enough. Let’s have a fun one today.