4 Frontrunners Are Emerging For The Nebraska Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska's head coaching search is reportedly heating up.

According to FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman, four names are starting to emerge for the Big Ten head coaching job.

Feldman listed the four names during FOX's college football pregame show.

Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill O’Brien and Gary Patterson were the names mentioned.

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost earlier in the season, following a dismal start to what was a must-win year for the former Huskers quarterback.

The Huskers fell to 3-6 on the season following Saturday's loss to Minnesota.