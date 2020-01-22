The 2020 NFL Draft’s early entrant deadline passed earlier this week. Several major college football programs are losing multiple underclassmen to the NFL.

LSU, unsurprisingly, leads the way. The Tigers’ total number of players leaving early for the 2020 NFL Draft nearly reached double digits. LSU has nine players leaving school early.

Coach O’s program is of course then one of the “losers” of the early entrant deadline. There are going to be plenty of holes to fill in Baton Rouge, La. in 2020.

247Sports’ Chris Hummer summed up the LSU situation:

There are only a few downsides to winning a national championship. LSU is experienced many of them last week after a myriad of coaching changes and with nine starters declaring early for the NFL Draft. Ouch. Some of the losses were expected. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, receiver Justin Jefferson, star edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit were always headed to the NFL. But some of the on-the-fence decisions pile up. LSU lost both of its middle linebackers (Patrick Queen, Jacob Phillips) to the draft – neither of them project as a first rounder. Left tackle Saahdiq Charles and center Lloyd Cushenberry are gone as well, meaning 60 percent of a Joe Moore Award-winning will depart. Losing Thaddeus Moss isn’t a surprise nor is it devastating with 5-star tight end prospect Arik Gilbert coming in. But the departures pile up when you consider likely first-round picks Joe Burrow and Kristian Fulton depart along with d-line anchor Rashard Lawrence. Were there a few wins? Yes. JaCoby Stevens and Kary Vincent are back in the fold. But those two can’t fully slow the bleeding when you consider the totality of LSU’s departures.

LSU is one of a couple of teams named a “loser” of the NFL Draft early entrant deadline by 247Sports. The Tigers are losing more than just some underclassmen, too. Star quarterback Joe Burrow will be by far the biggest player to replace in 2020. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner had arguably the best college football quarterback season of all-time this past year. He revolutionized the Tigers’ offense, leading Coach O’s team to a perfect 15-0 national championship season.

Coach O’s program wasn’t the only “loser” of this process, though.

Miami, Baylor and Iowa have also been named to that list by 247Sports. The Hurricanes, Hawkeyes and Bears had key underclassmen opt to leave school early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

There are of course some “winners” of this process, as well.

