There Are 4 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

College football's 2022-23 bowl season continues on Monday.

There are four major bowl games on Monday, Jan. 2. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, the typical Jan. 1 games have been pushed back a day.

Here are the four major bowl games set to take place on Monday afternoon and evening:

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m E.T., ESPN2

Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m. E.T., ESPN

Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU, 1 p.m. E.T., ABC

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah, 5 p.m. E.T. , ESPN

The day of football concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup, too, giving us the Bengals against the Bills.

Hopefully it's a fun day of games.