There Are 4 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football's 2022-23 bowl season continues on Monday.
There are four major bowl games on Monday, Jan. 2. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, the typical Jan. 1 games have been pushed back a day.
Here are the four major bowl games set to take place on Monday afternoon and evening:
- ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m E.T., ESPN2
- Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m. E.T., ESPN
- Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU, 1 p.m. E.T., ABC
- Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah, 5 p.m. E.T. , ESPN
The day of football concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup, too, giving us the Bengals against the Bills.
Hopefully it's a fun day of games.