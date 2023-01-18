4 Schools Have Been In Contact With 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola The Most

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola shocked the college football world in December when he announced that he's decommitting from Ohio State.

Raiola is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Arizona native has all the tools to become a star at the collegiate level.

Even though it's too early for Raiola to announce where he'll play college football, he did provide an important update on his recruitment this week.

During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola said Georgia, USC, Nebraska and Oregon have communicated with him the most.

"Georgia, USC, Nebraska and Oregon have really been in communication with me the most," Raiola told On3. "Those schools have been really consistent and I like the coaches I have been speaking with."

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports is predicting that Georgia will land Raiola. That would be a huge win for Kirby Smart and his staff.

The sweepstakes for Dylan Raiola should ramp up over the next few months, make no mistake about it.