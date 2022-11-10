4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron.

Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.

Herbstreit is still a few years away from taking his talents to the collegiate level, but that won't stop certain schools from showing interest in him from now.

According to On3, Herbstreit camped at Ohio State this past summer. That makes sense considering his father's history with the Buckeyes.

Herbstreit also visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game. Those two schools will probably remain linked to him for a while.

Another school that's being mentioned in the way-too-early sweepstakes for Herbstreit is Cincinnati.

Kirk Herbstreit discussed his son's future in an interview with On3.

“For me, I look at my role as a guy who is there to be a supporter,” Herbstreit told On3. “I’m his dad, and I’d like to think I have some pretty good ideas of what it takes to make it at a high level. But I’m not driving this train at all. In this day and age, I see a lot of dads who are living a bit vicariously through their kids. And I’m not interested in doing that. I, probably to a fault, am the other end of the spectrum. I’ve been through this with three other sons. But this is his show. If he has questions, I’ll answer them or offer some suggestions just based on my experience and knowledge. But I’m proud of him and his maturity and how he has handled it up to this point.”

Chase Herbstreit is currently listed as a member of the 2025 recruiting class.