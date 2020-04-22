Four-star 2021 linebacker Kendrick Blackshire is an elite prospect gaining attention from tons of top programs. Ahead of his senior year of high school, he’s cutting down the list of colleges to a select few.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Blackshire revealed that he is reducing his list of schools to six. Making the cut are Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma and Illinois.

247Sports rates Blackshire as the No. 148 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 6 inside linebacker in the country, and the No. 26 prospect from the state of Texas.

As a freshman at Duncanville High School, Blackshire earned Newcomer of the Year honors in his district. But he missed his junior season at Duncanville due to an ACL injury.

I just want to thank everyone who has been in my corner I wouldn’t be able to be in this position if it wasn’t for y’all pushing me 🖤 and I also want to thank god for giving me the ability to play football ❤️ 🙏🏾👆🏾final 6 respect my decision 🦍 edit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/hisa5swVra — Kendrick Blackshire (@KendrickBlacks1) April 22, 2020

247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions currently give the Alabama Crimson Tide the best odds of getting him. Forty percent of analysts believe Blackshire is off to Tuscaloosa, while another 20 percent think he’s going to LSU. Another 20 percent think he’s going to Oklahoma, while the rest remain undecided.

Alabama already have an elite inside linebacker for their 2021 recruiting class with Deontae Lawson. But Nick Saban loves stocking up on linebackers.

Which college do you think Kendrick Blackshire will commit to?