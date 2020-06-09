Naquan Brown, No. 11 WDE, Names Final 6 Schools

Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes four-star defensive end Naquan Brown revealed his final six schools on Twitter this afternoon.

In alphabetical order, Brown is down to LSU, Miami, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound recruit owns nearly 30 scholarship offers.

He previously released a top 10 list on January 1. However, six of the schools that made that cut have been eliminated, with only LSU, Penn State, Pitt and Virginia Tech remaining. Brown added Tennessee and Miami.

Brown is the seventh-ranked rising senior in the state of Virginia, as well as the 11th-ranked weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class. He’s also the 201st-ranked overall player in the 2021 cycle.

All of these ratings are courtesy of 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Prior to COVID-19 bringing college football recruiting to a halt, Brown took visits to Maryland, Penn State and Virginia Tech this year.

The Hokies are the leader in the clubhouse for him, if you go by his 247Sports Crystal Ball. Of course, recruiting is a fluid game, and things change for prospects all the time.

Brown’s most recent 247Sports Scouting Report pegs him as a “multi-year starter at a Top 20 program” and an eventual second-day NFL draft pick.