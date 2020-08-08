Clarkston (Mich.) four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler announced his commitment moments ago.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Spindler chose Notre Dame over Michigan, picking the Fighting Irish from an offer list that also included LSU, Ohio State and Penn State. He made the call during a ceremony at his high school.

Spindler is the No. 3 rising senior in Michigan and the No. 3 offensive guard in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s also the 48th-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 cycle.

Spindler is also the ninth four-star prospect to commit to Notre Dame for 2021, and the second to do so in the last two days. Four-star linebacker Prince Kollie made the call for the Irish on Friday.

Clarkston (Mich.) offensive lineman Rocco Spindler picks Notre Dame over Michigan. pic.twitter.com/ojoJQjCHLK — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) August 8, 2020

Rocco Spindler comes from good stock, as his father Marc was an All-American at Pitt in the late 1980s before being selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He went on to have a nine-year professional career with the Lions and New York Jets.

According to 247Sports’ scouting report, Rocco compares to former Notre Dame star and Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin, who is arguably the best guard in the NFL.

“Has all the needed qualities to be an impact player in college and a potentially early impact player,” 247Sports’ Allen Trieu wrote about Rocco Spindler in April. “Possesses an early-round NFL Draft ceiling.”