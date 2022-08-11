4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Announces His Commitment

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: The LSU Tigers play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Rickie Collins is staying in Louisiana.

The four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge's Woodlawn High School announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday night. Collins, who decommitted from Purdue on Aug. 1, revealed his new pick in a video posted on Twitter.

Per 247Sports, Collins is the No. 13-ranked quarterback from the class of 2023. He explained to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong that he became Brian Kelly's 19th recruit in hopes of becoming the program's latest local icon.

“The obvious reason is to play for my hometown in my city Baton Rouge is a big plus,” Collins told 247Sports. “Being able to play for my home state and home team. I can pretty much say anybody that’s a high school recruit dreams to play for the home state and home city. It’s a blessing to have and a good situation to be in."

Collins said he can "see the culture change" in LSU under Kelly, who is beginning his first season as the Tigers' head coach. He also praised offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock for developing quarterback Desmond Ridder and steering Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff.

While he called backing away from Purdue "a tough pill to swallow," Collins said he sees LSU as the right fit for him and his family.

Collins joins a recruiting class led by five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. and four-star wideout Jalen Brown. LSU's offense could have a distinct hometown flavor down the road, as Collins, Sampson, and running back Kaleb Jackson are all Baton Rouge natives.