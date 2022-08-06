4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame.

Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre Dame because he believes it's the best fit for his skillset.

Additionally, Edwards is confident that he can take Notre Dame's rushing attack to the next level.

"Notre Dame, I feel like, doesn't have the speed on their team that I have," Edwards said. "I can bring a whole new level of playmaking. I can't wait to get it rocking."

Edwards is the second notable recruit to commit to Notre Dame in the past 24 hours. On Friday, the school landed a commitment from four-star safety Ben Minich.

Notre Dame already had the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle prior to Edwards' announcement. His commitment will just make Marcus Freeman's squad even stronger.