4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame.
Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre Dame because he believes it's the best fit for his skillset.
Additionally, Edwards is confident that he can take Notre Dame's rushing attack to the next level.
"Notre Dame, I feel like, doesn't have the speed on their team that I have," Edwards said. "I can bring a whole new level of playmaking. I can't wait to get it rocking."
Edwards is the second notable recruit to commit to Notre Dame in the past 24 hours. On Friday, the school landed a commitment from four-star safety Ben Minich.
Notre Dame already had the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle prior to Edwards' announcement. His commitment will just make Marcus Freeman's squad even stronger.