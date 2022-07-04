4-Star Wide Receiver Karmello English Announces Commitment

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of Jordan Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Karmello English will play for the Auburn Tigers in 2023.

The four-star prospect from Phenix City, Alabama, announced his commitment to the SEC program on Monday. He picked the Tigers over 14 other schools, including all four of last season's College Football Playoff participants, who made scholarship offers.

Per Auburn Live's Keith Niebuhr, English said he built a strong rapport with wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard during the recruiting process.

“He always keeps it real with me,” English said of the former New York Giants wideout. “He’s always been upfront with me since Day one. Coach Ike has kept it real with me and is always realistic. He doesn’t tell me what I want to hear. He tells me what I need to hear.”

247Sports ranks English as the No. 23 wide receiver in the class of 2023. The 5'11", 175-pound recruit joins running back Jeremiah Cobb, safety Terrance Love, and linebacker Bradyn Joiner among Auburn's early 2023 commits.