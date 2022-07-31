4-Star Wide Receiver Nick Marsh Announces Big Ten Commitment

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of Spartan Stadium during a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on November 2, 2013 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 29-6. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nick Marsh gave Michigan State its first commitment from the class of 2024.

The four-star wide receiver from River Rouge, Michigan, announced his intentions to join the Spartans in a Twitter post on Sunday afternoon.

Marsh made his decision shortly after visiting Michigan State on Saturday.

“I’ve known for a while. I just wanted to make sure," Marsh told SpartanMag's Jason Killop of his commitment. "I had this amazing feeling talking to coach [Courtney] Hawkins yesterday and I was positive this was the place I wanted to be."

The 6'1", 195-pound prospect ranks No. 14 among his class' wide receivers and No. 82 overall, per 247Sports. He received offers from several other schools, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ole Miss.

A "Megatron" nickname certainly sets the bar high for Marsh. While he's got a long way to go before filling Calvin Johnson's shoes, the high schooler has shared some highlight-reel grabs on social media.

Marsh said he felt "really comfortable" when speaking to head coach Mel Tucker and said hearing from alumni during Saturday's visit helped fortify his choice.