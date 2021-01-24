4-Star Wide Receiver Explains Why He Committed To Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has started to blaze a new path in college football since he’s taken over FCS program Jackson State.

The NFL Hall of Famer took over the Tigers heading into 2021 and has already made waves on the recruiting trail. Among the biggest hauls for Sanders was bringing four-star recruit Trevonte Rucker to join him at Jackson State.

The talented wide receiver boasted offers from Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri before he committed to Sanders in the FCS. Rucker cited his desire to got to the historically black college at Jackson State and be a trendsetter for his future peers to do the same. He expanded on the decision earlier this week.

“Nobody’s actually doing it,” Rucker said on committing to an HBCU per David Wilson of The Miami Herald. “Just start the trend and be the first one to do it — it’s a blessing and I’m just trying to open up everybody’s eyes, show everybody what they can do.”

“That’s my mindset: Get there and change the world, make history with Deion.”

Rucker certainly has a possibility to make a huge impact at Jackson State early on. The four-star wide receiver ranked No. 33 at his position in the class 0f 2021 and No. 29 overall in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

For Sanders, Rucker is just the latest talented recruit to join the program. The first-year head coach already brought in Auburn transfer Coynis Miller Jr. earlier in January. He also added top cornerback prospect De’Jahm Warren, flipping his commitment from Georgia. Sanders capped things off by bringing his two talented sons, Shedeur and Shilo, to Jackson State as well.

All that’s left to do is for Sanders, Rucker and the Tigers to show out on the field when the 2021 season rolls around.