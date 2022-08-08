4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish snaps the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate.

If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.

247Sports national analyst Brad Crawford has unveiled his take on the most overrated and underrated teams in the Coaches Poll. He picked four from each category.

Crawford's "most overrated" list is as follows:

No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 11 Oklahoma State

No. 14 Michigan State

No. 18 Texas

Crawford is skeptical of Michigan State being able to replicate its 2021 breakout, and he's in wait-and-see mode on Texas. Additionally, he is concerned about Oklahoma State's defensive changes and thinks seventh-ranked Texas A&M should have been slotted in at No. 5 over Notre Dame.

Off the top of my head, I might have dropped the Spartans and Longhorns a couple of spots each, though I'd definitely keep Michigan State in the top 20 and Texas should be a top 20 team on paper at least.

The Big 12 is such a toss-up that quite honestly, I'm not sure what to make of Crawford's opinion on Oklahoma State.

As for Notre Dame, the Irish are coming off an 11-win season and Marcus Freeman is recruiting at an elite level. That doesn't mean anything for this year though, where whether or not Notre Dame meets expectations will likely be determined by how it fares against Ohio State, Clemson, BYU and USC.

Nine or 10 wins seems right for the Irish, which would probably leave them outside the top five, but potentially inside the top 10 in the final polls.