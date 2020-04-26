The 5 Best College Football Players Who Went Undrafted In 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books. The first “virtual” draft was a major success, as the league raised more than $100 million for charity and had monstrous TV ratings with everyone sitting at home.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the first overall selection. Georgia’s Tae Crowder was the last pick, “Mr. Irrelevant,” at No. 255. In between, a ton of notable college football players were picked.

Not every notable college football star was drafted, though. A couple of big-time college football players went undrafted in 2020.

Most, if not all, should be signing undrafted free agent deals soon. But not hearing your name called is a tough thing to stomach. Here are five notable college football players who went undrafted this year.

Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Patterson was a late-round prospect at best, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, so the former five-star recruit going undrafted wasn’t much of a surprise.

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss

The son of the former NFL wide receiver left school early only to go undrafted, but he’s reportedly signing a deal with the Washington Redskins.

Thaddeus Moss will join his father Randy in the family business. After going undrafted, Thaddeus plans to sign with the Redskins, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/rGumUgseiu — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2020

Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis

Davis, who had 54 receptions for 616 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, is reportedly signing with the Minnesota Vikings. He was originally set to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

Minnesota Vikings have landed Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis after they increased their offer. He was originally headed to the Dallas Cowboys — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 26, 2020

Colorado QB Steven Montez

Montez, an El Paso, Texas native, showed promise with the Buffaloes, but had some inconsistencies in the passing game. He is reportedly signing with the Redskins.

The #Redskins are signing Colorado QB Steven Montez, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020

Virginia QB Bryce Perkins

Perkins was a second-team All-ACC player in 2019. He threw for 3,530 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, adding 769 rushing yards and 12 scores.

The former Cavaliers quarterback is reportedly signing with the Rams.

The #Rams are signing Virginia QB Bryce Perkins, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020

***

You don’t have to be drafted to have a successful NFL career. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was not drafted and he had one of the most-impressive QB runs in franchise history.