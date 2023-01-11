5 College Football Coaches Voted TCU Lower Than No. 4

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

An otherwise spectacular season for TCU ended with a historically lopsided 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Despite Monday's poor showing, the Horned Flogs placed second behind the Bulldogs in the final USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. However, not everyone voted accordingly.

Several coaches positioned TCU lower than No. 2, and five slotted Sonny Dykes' team outside the top four.

Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), Jeff Hafley (Boston College), and Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh) each ranked the Horned Frogs fifth. Southern Mississippi's Will Hall put them sixth, and UTEP's Dana Dimel had them at No. 9.

Despite getting an up-close view of Monday's blowout, Georgia's Kirby Smart still put TCU second behind his Bulldogs. His team was unsurprisingly the unanimous top choice.

Ohio State, which gave Ohio a much tougher fight in the CFP semifinal, received nine votes for the No. 2 slot. Dimel made another controversial choice by ranking Alabama second.

TCU ended the season 13-2 after the 58-point loss. If selecting now, there's a good chance the Big 12 program wouldn't make a four-team Playoff behind Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan.

However, the Horned Frogs still deserve credit for knocking off the Wolverines before getting dominated by an undefeated juggernaut.