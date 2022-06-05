5 College Football Players Have Been Accused Of Rape

(Photo by Getty Images)

Five college football players have reportedly been accused of rape.

According to a report out of California, five San Diego State University football players have been accused of raping a woman.

Per a report from the Los Angeles Times, five San Diego State football players allegedly raped a woman at a house party off campus last fall.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 16.

The alleged victim, an unconscious girl, was reportedly left “bloodied and bruised.”

“99% of the football players are aware of the 5-person rape so the rest of the student-athletes are left wondering why nothing is being done,” a student said, according to records obtained by The Times.

The student added, “Every person in authority here at SDSU needs to be aware of this, including [San Diego State President] Adela de la Torre.”

An investigation is reportedly ongoing.