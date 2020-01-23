College football strength of schedule rankings are starting to roll in for the 2020 regular season. Who’s facing an easy schedule and who’s facing a difficult one?

Analyst Matt Smith has unveiled his annual No. 1 to No. 66 rankings.

Michigan State comes in at No. 1. The Spartans face a brutal 2020 slate, which includes a three game stretch against Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan.

Down at the bottom of the rankings are a bunch of ACC teams. Miami (Fla.) has the easiest schedule of the teams in the Power 5 conferences.

Here’s the Hurricanes’ schedule:

vs. Temple

vs. Wagner

vs. UAB

at Michigan State

vs. Pitt

at Wake Forest

vs. UNC

at Virginia

vs. Florida State

at Virginia Tech

at Georgia Tech

vs. Duke

Woof.

The five easiest overall:

BYU Miami Virginia Tech Syracuse Duke

As you can see, the ACC is not expected to be very good in 2020. Four of the five easiest schedules among the Power 5 teams are from teams in the ACC.

You can view the full rankings here.