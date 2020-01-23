The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Analyst Ranks College Football’s 5 Easiest Schedules In 2020

Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders performing during a game.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 24: The Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders perform during a game against the Clemson Tigers at Sun Life Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

College football strength of schedule rankings are starting to roll in for the 2020 regular season. Who’s facing an easy schedule and who’s facing a difficult one?

Analyst Matt Smith has unveiled his annual No. 1 to No. 66 rankings.

Michigan State comes in at No. 1. The Spartans face a brutal 2020 slate, which includes a three game stretch against Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan.

Down at the bottom of the rankings are a bunch of ACC teams. Miami (Fla.) has the easiest schedule of the teams in the Power 5 conferences.

Here’s the Hurricanes’ schedule:

  • vs. Temple
  • vs. Wagner
  • vs. UAB
  • at Michigan State
  • vs. Pitt
  • at Wake Forest
  • vs. UNC
  • at Virginia
  • vs. Florida State
  • at Virginia Tech
  • at Georgia Tech
  • vs. Duke

Woof.

The five easiest overall:

  1. BYU
  2. Miami
  3. Virginia Tech
  4. Syracuse
  5. Duke

As you can see, the ACC is not expected to be very good in 2020. Four of the five easiest schedules among the Power 5 teams are from teams in the ACC.

You can view the full rankings here.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.