College football strength of schedule rankings are starting to roll in for the 2020 regular season. Who’s facing an easy schedule and who’s facing a difficult one?
Analyst Matt Smith has unveiled his annual No. 1 to No. 66 rankings.
Michigan State comes in at No. 1. The Spartans face a brutal 2020 slate, which includes a three game stretch against Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan.
Down at the bottom of the rankings are a bunch of ACC teams. Miami (Fla.) has the easiest schedule of the teams in the Power 5 conferences.
Here’s the Hurricanes’ schedule:
- vs. Temple
- vs. Wagner
- vs. UAB
- at Michigan State
- vs. Pitt
- at Wake Forest
- vs. UNC
- at Virginia
- vs. Florida State
- at Virginia Tech
- at Georgia Tech
- vs. Duke
Woof.
The five easiest overall:
- BYU
- Miami
- Virginia Tech
- Syracuse
- Duke
As you can see, the ACC is not expected to be very good in 2020. Four of the five easiest schedules among the Power 5 teams are from teams in the ACC.
You can view the full rankings here.