5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award

Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award.

Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders.

Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions, and a safety in his senior season for a Hawkeyes defense allowing just 13.5 points per game. He finished second in the FBS with 140 tackles last season.

Dumas-Johnson can give the Bulldogs back-to-back Butkus Award winners after Nakobe Dean earned the honor last year. The 235-pound sophomore has three sacks and seven tackles for a loss for the nation's top-ranked scoring defense.

A converted wide receiver who transferred from Nevada, Henley has 102 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pick for the 7-4 Cougars.

After amassing 125 tackles with Miami (Ohio) last season, Pace has 108 tackles (18 for a loss) and eight sacks for the Bearcats. He has 19 sacks in his collegiate career.

Sanders, an Alabama transfer, has assumed a starring role with the Razorbacks. The junior has posted 96 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

The winner will join a prestigious group of past recipients that includes Brian Bosworth, Patrick Willis, Von Miller, and Luke Kuechly.