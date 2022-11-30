5 Finalists For Walter Camp National Player Of The Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Walter Camp Football announced its 2022 National Player of the Year finalists Wednesday.

The group consists of one running back and four quarterbacks, including the three Davey O'Brien Award finalists revealed Tuesday.

Blake Corum, Max Duggan, Hendon Hooker, C.J. Stroud, and Caleb Williams will vie for the prestigious honor, which went to Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker last year.

Walker's win, followed by wide receiver DeVonta Smith earning the award in 2020, marked the first time since 2002 and 2003 that non-quarterbacks won in consecutive years.

Corum has an opportunity to extend that streak after garnering 1,463 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns for the undefeated Wolverines. He scored in every game and exceeded 100 rushing yards in eight straight contests before sitting out most of Saturday's win over Ohio State.

Duggan, who started the season on the bench, threw 29 touchdowns to three interceptions with 9.2 yards per pass attempt. TCU should make the College Football Playoff by beating Kansas State for the Big 12 title this Saturday.

Hooker accounted for at least two touchdowns in every game aside from a loss to Georgia, but he missed Tennesse's final matchup due to a torn ACL. He finished the season with 27 passing and five rushing scores.

While Stroud is still a strong candidate, throwing two picks in a crushing home loss to Michigan could cost the Ohio State quarterback on the awards circuit. He nevertheless finished the regular season with 37 passing touchdowns.

Williams might have gained ground over the field recently by vaulting USC into the playoff picture. The Oklahoma transfer has tallied 20 passing and seven rushing touchdowns in the last six games.

Walter Camp will declare a winner on Dec. 8.