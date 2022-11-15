5 Finalists Revealed For Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Every year, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented to the top upperclassmen quarterback in the country. On Tuesday, the finalists for this year's award were announced.

Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee, Bo Nix of Oregon and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State are the five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Bennett doesn't have the flashiest numbers from this group, that's for sure. Leading the No. 1 team in the country should count for something though.

Stroud arguably has the best numbers out of the five finalists. He'll enter this weekend with 2,750 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hooker doesn't have as many touchdowns as Stroud, but voters may be impressed by how he has taken care of the football. The senior quarterback has 24 touchdown passes and two interceptions this year.

Nix has probably had the most interesting season out of all five finalists. His decision to leave Auburn for Oregon has paid off. He currently has 2,775 passing yards, 516 rushing yards and 38 total touchdowns.

Last but not least, Duggan has 2,531 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions for a TCU squad that's still undefeated.

The winner will be presented this year's hardware at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration on Dec. 7.