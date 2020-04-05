The 5 Most-Dominant College Football Programs Of The Last Decade

College football’s 2020s decade hasn’t gotten off to the best start. It’s currently unclear when – and if – the season will begin.

The 2019s decade was pretty great, though. It wrapped up with an all-time season from the LSU Tigers, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

But LSU was not one of the five most-dominant programs of the decade. Which programs made that list ahead of the Baton Rouge school?

FOX Sports compiled its top five. According to win-loss record, here are the five most-dominant college football teams since 2010:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Oklahoma Boise State

No program has been as consistent as @AlabamaFTBL in the last 10 years 🐘😤 pic.twitter.com/oeUrx0Sy82 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 2, 2020

The top four here is really no surprise. If you were asked to name the four best college football programs in the country over the last 10 years or so, you’d probably come up with Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.

Boise State is somewhat of a surprise, but the Broncos have been consistently good.

Which five programs will be on this list a decade from now?