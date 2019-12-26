The Spun

5 NFL Teams Could Reportedly Have Interest In Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer on the sideline of Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl vs. USC

Lincoln Riley has been the hot name in NFL coaching rumors over the past year-plus, but another big-time college football coach could end up being the most-pursued candidate of the offseason. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is expected to draw NFL interest and it could come from several franchises.

Meyer, who’s been retired for a year, has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys job and the Washington Redskins job.

Other franchises could have interest, too.

Bleacher Report NFL insider Mike Freeman named five NFL teams that could have interest in hiring Meyer this offseason.

The five teams:

  • Jaguars
  • Panthers
  • Browns
  • Cowboys
  • Redskins

Somewhat surprisingly, NFL executives told Freeman that the Redskins, not the Cowboys, could be the most-likely landing spot for the three-time national title-winning head coach.

“No one would be shocked if Snyder cleaned out the front office and gave Meyer not just the coaching job but also final say over personnel,” he wrote.

Meyer has maintained that he’s happy in retirement, but it would not be surprising to see him back on the sideline in 2020.

We could end up getting a bidding war for the former Ohio State head coach, too.

