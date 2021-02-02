5 Potential Cover Athletes For EA Sports’ College Football Game

By now, you’ve probably seen the news. EA Sports’ popular college football game is coming back, and people are flat-out exuberant after hearing the news.

This announcement has been a long time in the making. NCAA Football 2014 was the last edition that EA Sports produced, and fans have been craving the resumption of the series.

They’re still working out the details on the game, which will be called “EA Sports College Football” instead of NCAA football. Right now, it looks like the earliest the game will be released is in time for the 2022 season.

When it finally does happen, it will be interesting to see who lands the coveted spot on the cover. There have been plenty of legends on the front of the game over the years, including Charles Woodson, Ricky Williams, Reggie Bush, Larry Fitzgerald and Tim Tebow.

We decided to take a look at who might be a good fit to be EA Sports’ next cover athlete for college football. For this exercise, we assumed the game will be out in time for the 2022 season and everything regarding NIL will be worked out, allowing current players to be on the cover.

Here’s five names that stood out to us:

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence somehow didn’t win a Heisman during his three years with the Tigers, but he still compiled an all-time great career, which included a national championship and three College Football Playoff appearances.

The presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence would be a fine choice for the cover as a recent and recognizable college football superstar.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray

Murray has already lobbied to get himself on the cover, and the news has only been out a few hours. We can’t blame him though.

Murray was a Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall draft pick at OU. He’s also a budding star in the NFL, making him a quality option to be the poster boy for EA Sports.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler

Rattler had a stellar 2020 season and is thought to be one of the top returning quarterbacks in college football for 2021. If he follows in the footsteps of former Sooners Murray and Baker Mayfield and wins a Heisman and plays in the College Football Playoff as a junior, he could be a high draft pick in 2022.

If that happens, he’d be a solid choice for the EA Sports cover as he begins his rookie season in the NFL.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

Now is where we get into guys who would only be on this if the NIL issue is worked out. Young was the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, and he got his feet wet for the national champs as a freshman this season.

Young should take over the starting role for the Tide in 2021 and by 2022, he should be one of the best players in the country. That would make him the most likely current college football player to be on the cover, unless EA Sports chooses…

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei

The No. 10 overall recruit in the 2020 class, Uiagalelei saw action in relief of Lawrence this past season and even made a couple of starts when the star quarterback was out due to COVID-19.

In all likelihood, Uiagalelei is the next great Clemson quarterback, following in the footsteps of Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. If current players can be on the cover in 2022, it wouldn’t shock us to see No. 5 in orange and white earn the honor.