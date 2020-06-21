5 Schools Getting Mentioned For 2023 QB Arch Manning

Arch Manning, a 2023 quarterback and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is going to be one hot commodity on the college football recruiting trail.

The quarterback’s father, Cooper Manning, recently updated everything that’s going on with his rising high school sophomore son.

“Arch, he loves football,” Cooper Manning told Off The Bench with T-Bob and Culotta. “He’s enjoying his friends and the workouts and growing. He’s kind of had a growth spurt here in the last couple months. Enjoying being in the weight room and throwing. He just loves it. If it was me pressuring him to play or hurry up and get ready, it’s kind of always been, ‘Hey, can you come catch for me? Can we go throw? Can you feed me hoops?’ My boys are like that. Just makes it a lot easier as a parent.”

Arch Manning recently grew to 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. A lot of big-time schools are after the quarterback, but the family is taking things slowly. Cooper Manning was specifically asked if LSU has a chance in the recruitment.

“It’s funny. All my good friends locally in New Orleans are big LSU fans; so, they’ve been giving him a hard time for a long time about coming up to Baton Rouge,” Cooper said. “They’ve got a great program, and Coach O has done unbelievable. Arch is friends with Walker Howard, who just committed there. They’re good buddies for a long time, and I know Jamie well.

“They’ve got it going right now, no question. It’s exciting to see. Great for the state and great for the SEC.”