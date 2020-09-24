There Are Currently 5 Favorites For No. 1 Recruit Korey Foreman

Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class, is getting pursued by nearly every major program in the country, but five teams are getting the most attention.

The five-star defensive lineman out of Corona, California had been committed to Clemson, though he decided to de-commit earlier this year.

Foreman received a big honor on Wednesday, receiving his All-American Bowl jersey. He spoke to 247Sports about the honor, which he called a “childhood dream.”

247Sports named five schools getting mentioned the most for Foreman:

As for where he’ll attend college, Foreman is still a ways away from making that decision. He has yet to formally cut his list but the five schools drawing the most attention right now are Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and USC. He recently took unofficial visits to Georgia and LSU and will be back at LSU this weekend when the Tigers host Mississippi State.

Foreman added that his college football decision is completely up in the air right now.

“I know right now a lot of people are saying I’m going to LSU or USC but I really don’t know what I’m going to do,” Foreman said. “I like all of those schools and still have a lot to think about. I had a great visit to Georgia and really loved it there. It’s a great fit for me and I like them as much now as I did after I visited.

“Clemson is a great school and I definitely want to get back out there for a visit on a game weekend. Oregon is still in there of course and USC is the local school and if I went there, I would be the king of California. Like I said, it’s a tough call and that’s why I want to take my official visits if I can before I commit anywhere.”

Foreman is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect out of Centennial High School. He will be an absolutely massive addition to someone’s 2021 class.