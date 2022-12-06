5 Schools Have Had The Most Players Transfer So Far

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The transfer portal has received a plethora of new submissions over the past few days, which includes Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Over the past week, a handful of quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal. Hudson Card, Devin Leary, Brennan Armstrong and Drew Pyne will all be searching for new homes this offseason.

Just to put into perspective how active the transfer portal has been this month, there are five schools that have lost at least nine players.

Virginia Tech is at the front of the pack with 11 players in the transfer portal. Wide receiver Kaleb Smith, cornerback DJ Harvey and linebacker Keshon Artis are just a few of the players set to leave the Hokies.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, has 10 players in the portal. Quarterback Haynes King is part of that group.

Clemson, Ole Miss and Washington State are also in the top five for most players in the transfer portal. Each program has nine players exploring their options at the moment.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see other programs join this list in the near future.

After all, the transfer portal is getting more active each season.