5 Schools Listed For Peyton Manning’s Nephew, QB Arch Manning

An update was given on Arch Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, on Monday afternoon. The quarterback recruit is growing.

Arch Manning, a rising high school sophomore, has grown a couple of inches and added some weight ahead of his 2020 season.

“Thanks to a growth spurt and some diligent work in the weight room, Newman QB Arch Manning has gone from 6-1, 165 pounds to almost 6-3 and 190 this summer, according to Cooper and Archie Manning,” The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan tweeted.

Arch Manning is understandably one of the most-notable prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. He has not been accepting scholarship offers just yet, though.

“We just say, ‘There’s no offer to give because there’s no offer to receive,’” Arch’s high school coach told Sports Illustrated.

The Manning family is taking things slowly with Arch. Considering how much pressure is likely on the young quarterback’s shoulders, that is understandable.

Major college football programs are still interested, though. Five notable schools are currently listed on Arch Manning’s 247Sports’ recruiting profile:

Ole Miss

Duke

Georgia

Tennessee

LSU

There are major family connections at Ole Miss and Tennessee, along with a coaching connection at Duke.

Of course, nearly every college football program in the country is expected to make a run at the 2023 QB recruit. It would probably be surprising if he ends up somewhere other than the SEC, though.