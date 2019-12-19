The Spun

The 5 Schools With The Worst 2020 Recruiting Classes

USC's cheerleaders with their pompoms at their sides.LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 17: The USC Trojans Song Girls perform in the game with the Syracuse Orangemen at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 38-17. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

College football’s 2020 recruiting cycle started to wrap up today, with the start of the early signing period. The majority of the country’s top recruits have committed to schools and signed their letters of intent.

The usual suspects – Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State – are dominating the top of the class.

Who’s not doing well?

Some of the usual suspects, as well, but there are a couple of surprising disappointments.

Here are the five worst Power 5 classes, per 247Sports’ rankings:

1. Arkansas

National ranking: No. 88

An exterior view of Arkansas' football stadium.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

2. Missouri

National ranking: No. 80

A general view of Missouri's football field.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

3. USC

National ranking: No. 78

A general view of USC's football stadium.

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

4. Arizona

National ranking: No. 69

A general view of Arizona's football field.

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

5. Rutgers

National ranking: No. 67

A Rutgers football helmet.

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

***

You can view the full 2020 recruiting team rankings here.

