The 5 Schools With The Worst 2020 Recruiting Classes

College football’s 2020 recruiting cycle started to wrap up today, with the start of the early signing period. The majority of the country’s top recruits have committed to schools and signed their letters of intent.

The usual suspects – Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State – are dominating the top of the class.

Who’s not doing well?

Some of the usual suspects, as well, but there are a couple of surprising disappointments.

Here are the five worst Power 5 classes, per 247Sports’ rankings:

1. Arkansas

National ranking: No. 88

2. Missouri

National ranking: No. 80

3. USC

National ranking: No. 78

4. Arizona

National ranking: No. 69

5. Rutgers

National ranking: No. 67

***

You can view the full 2020 recruiting team rankings here.