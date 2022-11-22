5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal.

He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back.

Despite his high recruiting grade, Sanders hasn't received a meaningful role in Alabama's offense. The 6'0", 214-pound back from Bradenton, Florida, has 528 yards over three seasons.

He's taken just 14 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

However, Sanders saw meaningful work in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal win over Cincinnati. Behind a 204-yard outburst from Brian Robinson, Sanders gained 67 yards on a career-high 14 carries.

Listed as a graduate transfer, the redshirt junior is currently stuck behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, and Roydell Williams on Alabama's depth chart. Sanders could pursue more playing time elsewhere to help improve his NFL stock.