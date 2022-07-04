5-Star Athlete Jonathan Echols Announces His Commitment

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 19, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Commodores defeated the Volunteers 28-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

A five-star recruit is heading to Knoxville.

This Monday, fireworks went off within the Tennessee football program.

Jonathan Echols, a five-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, announced on Twitter he's committed to the Volunteers.

Echols doesn't have a specified position he'll be playing at Tennessee yet.

He's currently listed as both a wide receiver and defensive end. It'll be interesting to see which position he ends up at.

Here's what Andrew Irvins over at 247Sports has to say about the five-star athlete:

Kind of a scout’s dream. Long and quick. Initially graded out as an EDGE, but has some position ambiguity to him having gotten snaps at quarterback, tight end, linebacker and wide receiver over the years in addition to defensive end. Tested exceptionally well the winter after sophomore season, going 4.8 on the lasers in the 40-yard dash at roughly 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. Also posted a 4.5 in the short shuttle to go along with a 120-inch broad jump and a 34-inch vertical jump. Owns a slender build now, but should eventually add plenty of mass given dimensions (81-inch wing span and 10-inch hands). As a pass rusher, flashes not only a nice get-off, but also the ability to bend while running the corner. Seems to be the most comfortable firing out of a two-point stance, but does have experience putting his hand in the dirt. When it comes to his outlook as a pass catcher, has shown that he can pick up chunks of yardage once the ball is in his hands. However, must improve as a route runner if he’s going to consistently create separation on Saturdays. Will also need to learn how to anchor and find leverage if he’s ever going to be deployed as an in-line blocker. Should be viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the class of 2024 given his athletic profile and how he looked on defense in IMG’s 2022 spring scrimmage (totaled multiple sacks). Likely to find success as a slot tight end in a pass-happy spread offense, but ceiling is probably the highest as an edge rusher in a 3-4 front given his burst and length. NFL upside.

Echols is Tennessee's first commitment in the 2024 cycle - a good start for Josh Heupel and Co.