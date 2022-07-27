5-Star Caleb Downs, Nation's No. 1 Safety, Announces Commitment

Caleb Downs, one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, officially announced his commitment on Wednesday.

Downs is taking his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The official announcement for Downs' commitment was released by The Players' Tribune.

"Let's keep it simple," Downs said in the video. "Roll Tide."

This is a huge commitment for Alabama's 2023 class. Downs is the No. 12 overall recruit and No. 1 safety, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State all pursued Downs. But in the end, it was Alabama that won the sweepstakes for the Mill Creek product.

"I just felt it was the best fit for me," Downs said of Alabama, via The Columbus Dispatch. "I felt that's where God was leading me, so at the end of the day, I have to trust in it and believe that I can make it there over anyone else.

Over the years, Alabama has done an excellent job developing safeties. Downs could, in theory, be the next great defensive back for the program.