5-Star DE Tunmise Adeleye Announces 6 Finalists

Katy (Tex.) five-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, one of the top prospects in the 2021 class, has announced a new commitment date and list of finalists.

On Monday night, Adeleye designated August 1, 2020 as his official commitment date. This afternoon, he revealed his six final schools.

Adeleye is still considering Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Adeleye is the No. 3 strong-side defensive end in the 2021 class, as well as the fifth-ranked junior in Texas. Both of these ratings are courtesy of 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“Potentially position- and scheme-versatile defensive lineman who could fit multiple roles and fronts,” reads part of Adeleye’s 247Sports scouting report. “Legitimate high-major recruit with long-term potential to reach top half of the NFL draft.”

Adeleye is the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle.