5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended.

Earlier this season, Texas A&M suspended Harris for a locker room incident. It was the second time he was disciplined for violating team rules.

Now, Harris has a chance to explore his options. If he finds the right fit, it's very possible he leaves Texas A&M behind.

During Harris' recruitment process, he received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Texas among others. We'd imagine most Power Five programs still have interest in him.

Harris isn't the only Texas A&M player who entered the transfer portal this Friday. It turns out quarterback Haynes King is ready for a change of scenery as well.

King finished this season with 1,120 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.