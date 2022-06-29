5-Star Lineman Francis Mauigoa Has Commitment Date, Final 6 Schools

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the band of the field pre-game at the USC Trojans against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 25, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Francis Mauigoa, a five-star recruit from the class of 2023, revealed when he'll announce his commitment.

The country's second-rated offensive lineman and No. 13 overall prospect, per 247Sports, revealed Wednesday that he'll disclose his decision Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports HQ will air his announcement live.

Mauigoa, who currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, confirmed the six finalists he settled on earlier this month. The 6'6", 330-pound recruit will choose from Alabama, Florida, Miami (FL), Texas, USC, and Hawaii.

"I want to commit in July," Mauigoa said, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. "I wanted to lock it in early since I’m an early grad and also so I can just focus on my senior year of football and school and not have to worry about recruiting."

While Hawaii might not seem to fit in with the other powerhouse programs he's considering, Mauigoa said he has "a strong comfort level" there because his brother and sister live in the area while his uncle, Keiki Misipeka, is a coach for the program.

He's visited all other schools, but Biggins said that Mauigoa still hasn't made a final decision yet. One of these six schools will receive a major boost to its offensive line.