5-Star QB DJ Uiagalelei Makes Troubling Comment About USC

A general view of USC's football stadium.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei grew up a big-time USC Trojans fan. The elite prospect won’t be playing his college ball in Southern California, though.

The No. 1 pro-style QB recruit in the 2020 class officially signed with the Clemson Tigers on National Signing Day. He’ll look to be the next great Tigers quarterback.

Uiagalelei recently admitted that he grew up a USC fan, but made some troubling comments about the Trojans and their recruiting methods.

“They just didn’t really recruit me how a lot of other schools was,” he said. “I just ended up not going there and choosing a different school.”

Uiagalelei committing to Clemson over USC isn’t that much of a surprise, but if the Trojans really didn’t recruit him like other schools did, that’s a problem.

USC has some major changes to make on the recruiting trail in the months to come. The Trojans’ 2020 class is one of their worst in years.

