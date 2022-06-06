5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week.

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.

They are, in alphabetical order: Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

While he won't be revealing his commitment until Thursday, Carr says his decision has been made for some time.

“I’ve known for awhile where I want to go,” Carr told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. “I’m excited to get this out there and start recruiting for that school.”

A five-star prospect, Carr is the No. 5 quarterback and the No. 25 overall player in the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He's also the No. 1 ranked player in his class in the state of Michigan.

Carr's commitment announcement will be broadcast live on CBS Sports HQ at 7:30 p.m. ET this Thursday. As of now, Notre Dame has received six Crystal Ball predictions to land the 6-foot-3, 190-pound passer, so the Fighting Irish appear to be the favorite here.