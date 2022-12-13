5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like.

Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Oregon to become Arizona State's new head coach. That decision could impact Moore's future.

Since Moore just spent time at UCLA this past weekend, there's a legitimate chance he could join the Bruins.

"No one is talking much which makes me think the Bruins have a real chance to flip him," Adam Gorney of Rivals wrote. "Chip Kelly certainly has a unique way of recruiting and he spent a good amount of time with Moore this weekend as the Detroit Martin Luther King standout doesn’t need the red carpet rolled out for him but is looking for the best spot to be the best player he can be."

This would be a crushing blow to Oregon's 2023 recruiting class.

Moore had another great season at Martin Luther King, throwing for 2,392 yards with 32 touchdowns and three interceptions.