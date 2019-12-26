5-Star Rakim Jarrett Calls Out LSU For Treatment Of Another Recruit

Arguably the most-stunning commitment decision on early National Signing Day came from five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett. The elite prospect had been committed to LSU, but he flipped and signed with Maryland.

The Maryland native decided to stay home for college. He chose the Terps over Alabama, LSU and Tennessee, among other programs.

LSU fans haven’t been too happy with Jarrett’s decision in recent days. The five-star recruit appeared to take a shot back at the Tigers on social media.

From Saturday Down South:

Check out a recent comment Jarrett had following the decommitment of fellow Maryland recruit Demon Clowney from LSU’s program. Based on Jarrett’s comment, despite holding Clowney’s pledge for months, LSU didn’t have room for the long-time defensive commit come the Early Signing Period.

Jarrett tweeted:

Oh they mad when it happened to them tho. @DemonClowney family ties 4L. — Rak (@RakimJarrett) December 23, 2019

Clowney is a four-star defensive lineman in the 2020 class out of Baltimore, Maryland. He’s expected to sign with Georgia, but perhaps Jarrett can get him to stay home.