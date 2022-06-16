5-Star Recruit From Alabama Announces Commitment To Crimson Tide's Rival

(Photo by Getty Images)

Alabama native AJ Harris announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday.

Harris called Georgia "home" in a Twitter post that including a photo of him sitting on a throne with the Bulldogs logo.

Rivals ranks the cornerback No. 27 among all class of 2023 prospects and third at his position. Harris becomes the top recruit among Georgia's 10 commits, including four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett.

The Crimson Tide were one of 36 others schools to offer Harris a scholarship. 247Sports' Crystal Ball listed Clemson and Florida as the other top contenders to land his commitment behind Georgia.

Georgia is coming off another momentous victory over Alabama, as the Bulldogs thwarted the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff championship game. Their spectacular defense allowed a Divison I-low 10.2 points per game all season.

Harris will give head coach Kirby Smart another elite prospect next year to help maintain the program's defensive dominance.