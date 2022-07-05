5-Star Recruit Jayden Wayne Reveals Final 6 Schools

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class is inching closer to a decision. Five-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne has revealed that he'll announce his commitment on July 9.

Overall, Wayne received 42 scholarship offers during his recruitment process.

At this time, Wayne's list of suitors features six teams. Those six teams are Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State and Oregon.

As of now, 247Sports' Crystal Ball Predictions has Wayne committing to Miami.

Whichever program lands Wayne's commitment should feel fairly good about its pass rush moving forward.

Here's the scouting report on Wayne, via 247Sports:

Good 1st step and burst off the ball. Gains ground and causes the tackle to be immediately stressed by his penetration. Very good pad level which gives the defender little area to strike as he is rushing the passer or playing the run. Shows a good motor and want-to in chasing plays with nice lateral movement. Good agility and quickness, he is light on his feet and is a smooth effortless player. Rips off of blocks and does a good job in pursuit. With added strength and technique improvement he has all the tools you want in an elite defensive lineman. You are exposed to how good an overall athlete he is when you watch him play wide receiver.

If Wayne reaches his full potential at the collegiate level, he could be a star.

Wayne will announce his decision on Saturday.