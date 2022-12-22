Breaking: 5-Star Peyton Bowen Flips Decision Day After Commitment

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, Peyton Bowen revealed a new decision.

On Thursday, the five-star recruit shocked the college football world again by committing to Oklahoma. Bowen apologized for how he handled the process but asked everyone to "respect my decision."

"As I reflect on yesterday's whirlwind, I recognize that I made some mistakes that I regret and will learn from," Bowen said. "Navigating this process has been a rollercoaster. With that being said, I also know that I was blessed to be in the position to consider multiple wonderful universities as I continue my football career."

Bowen said Oklahoma has "always felt like home to me." The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back credited the Sooners' coaching staff and connections to the school within friends and family as what "ultimately led me back to where I always belonged."

During Wednesday's announcement, Bowen picked up a Notre Dame hat and began to put it on before instead grabbing an Oregon cap. The John Guyer High School recruit from Denton, Texas, had committed to the Fighting Irish on Jan. 1.

Bowen is the class of 2023's second-best safety and No. 14 overall player, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He gave Oregon a massive recruiting win for a day before changing course to join Oklahoma instead.