5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday.

Wednesday night, he found a new home.

The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M.

"BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben Owens has Committed to Texas A&M! The No. 2 RB in the ‘23 Class decommitted from Louisville hours ago. Texas A&M now has two five-stars committed in their Top 20 Class," Hayes Fawcett tweeted on Wednesday night.

Owens announced his commitment on Twitter.

This is obviously a massive get for Texas A&M and a big loss for Louisville.

Owens is a top 25 overall recruit in the 2023 class.