5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home.

On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers.

Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them could offer the comfort of staying in Baton Rouge.

Sampson confirmed his commitment on social media, tweeting: "Why Not??? I'm staying home!"

Prior to announcing his decision, Sampson raved about LSU's coaching staff under Brian Kelly.

"I like how genuine they all are,” Sampson told On3. “The Louisiana culture there is real. From the old coaching staff to the new coaching staff, the energy is different. When Coach Kelly came in he got the academics right

Sampson is the No. 33 overall recruit and No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

LSU's recruiting class for the 2023 cycle is firmly ranked inside the top 10, with Sampson leading the pack as the Tigers' highest-ranked commit.