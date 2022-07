5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools.

Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools.

The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:

LSU

Alabama

Florida State

Texas A&M

Sampson is set to announce his college commitment on August 6.

Where will he end up?