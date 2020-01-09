6 Bowl Games Had Record-Low Attendance Numbers This Year

Bowl season has gotten bigger in recent seasons, with several new contests being added to the slate. We’ll have new bowls in Los Angeles and Myrtle Beach in 2020.

While the expansion of college football’s postseason slate is viewed by some as a boon, others view it as a burden. You’ll frequently hear complaints about their being too many bowl games, and some of these matchups don’t exactly put a lot of fannies in the seats, as the old saying goes.

The Associated Press recently studied the attendance numbers for 33 second-and-third tier bowl games this season. The study found that six of those games compiled record-low attendance.

The games were the Cure, Camellia, New Mexico, Pinstripe, First Responder and Famous Idaho Potato bowls.

Overall, the averaged announced attendance for those 33 games “34,595, 1 percent higher than 34,215 last season.” However, there were also numerous examples of the “announced attendance” and actual scanned ticket attendance differing significantly.

On another note, bowls that hosted “local” teams clearly drew better than others.

Proximity can help: The Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa featured nearby UCF and a record announced crowd of 28,987 showed up. The Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit set a record of 34,765 with Eastern Michigan playing. The Texas Bowl in Houston drew 68,415 — 16,000 more than last year — because Texas A&M was there and played former Big 12 rival Oklahoma State.

