6 Coaches Floated As Possible Replacements For Jim Harbaugh

The ice continues to thin for Jim Harbaugh as Michigan suffered its second loss of the season to Indiana on Saturday. If the Wolverines don’t start winning soon, Harbaugh could easily find himself on the hunt for a new job.

Harbaugh’s coaching record is fairly impressive, but there are certainly some unforgivable blemishes. The Wolverines have gone 1-6 under Harbaugh at home vs. Ohio State and Michigan State. Michigan has also struggled mightily in the postseason, losing four straight bowl games going back to 2016.

Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan is now 1-6 at home vs. Michigan State and Ohio State 😳 pic.twitter.com/Xg8TErKYxV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2020

Jim Harbaugh is now 2-8 in AP ranked matchups when his team is on the road as head coach of Michigan. That’s the most losses by any head coach since 2015. pic.twitter.com/D551bpw6to — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2020

With the possibility of Michigan needing a new coach in the near future, many analysts have already begun to speculate on potential replacements.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel is one such analyst. The football writer reeled off six potential options for the Wolverines if they decided to go looking.

First was Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. The former Toledo coach took over for the Cyclones in 2015 and has since turned the whole Iowa State program around. After struggling in his first season going 3-9, Campbell and the Cyclones have celebrated winning seasons ever since.

The next name mentioned was Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. Before landing the job as the Golden Gophers head coach, Fleck led Western Michigan in one of the craziest turn arounds college football has ever seen. In 2013 Fleck and the Broncos had an abysmal 1-11 season. In 2016, they completely flipped the script, going 13-1 and making a Cotton Bowl appearance where they fell to Wisconsin.

Next is Oregon’s Mario Cristobal. After six years at Florida Atlantic, Cristobal was able to turn the program around after starting with a 1-11 record of his own. Since taking over in 2018, the Oregon coach has led the Ducks to two solid bowl-game victories. Pulling Cristobal away from a thriving Oregon team is probably a tougher ask than most for Michigan, though.

Another option was Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed this sentiment last week on his show. After his first losing season with the Bearcats in 2017, Fickell has led Cincinatti to two straight double-digit win seasons and two bowl wins. The Bearcats are well on their way again this year as they’ve started the season 6-0.

The next name is Wake Forest’s Dave Clausen. Of the Wolverines’ options, this is a much less high-profile name. Clausen has had decent success in the ACC, stringing together four straight winning seasons and three bowl-game victories in his seven-year tenure.

Finally, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin joins the list. Though he has no ties to Michigan, Harsin is a proven winner. The head coach has led the Broncos to winning seasons in every year of his coaching tenure. In the last four years, Harsin produced four impressive double-digit-win seasons.

While some of these options may be unlikely scores for Michigan’s program, it sure is interesting to think about who’ll lead the Wolverines out of the tunnel next year.